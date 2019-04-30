HORNELL — On Thursday, May 2, the Hornell Police Department will join law enforcement throughout New York State in "Operation Safe Stop."

"Operation Safe Stop" is a law enforcement and education initiative addressing the problem of motorists who illegally pass stopped school buses. This ongoing program takes a two-pronged approach, coordinating enforcement activities and public information efforts to target drivers who violate the law and to educate the motoring public that passing a stopped school bus with its red lights flashing is both illegal and dangerous to the students who ride school buses.

The Hornell Police Department will deploy extra patrols throughout the day focusing on passed school bus violations and citing motorists who violate the law.

Please remember the driver of a vehicle must stop from either direction when they encounter a stopped school bus with red flashing lights displayed on a public highway, on multiple lane roads, on opposite sides of divided highways on a public street, on a private road, in a parking lot, or on school property

Fines for passing a stopped school bus range from $250-$400 and/or up to 30 days in jail for the first offense, $600-$750 and/or up to 180 days in jail for a second offense within three years, and $750-$1,000 and/or up to 180 days in jail for the third and subsequent offenses within three years.

Always remember to give yourself a little extra time to get to your destination during school and busing hours, a child's life may depend on it.

Operation Safe Stop is funded with a grant from the New York State Governor's Traffic Safety Committee.