WELLSVILLE — The Bruce Katz Band will be performing on Friday at the Wellsville Creative Arts Center.

Show starts at 8 p.m. Advanced tickets are $20 ($22 at door). Tickets may be purchased online at www.WellsvilleCreativeArtsCenter.com or at the Art Center Coffee House. For more information visit the website or call (585) 593-3000.

Bruce Katz is a legendary keyboardist (Hammond B3 and piano) who has released nine CDs as a leader and has appeared on nearly 70 others with the likes of John Hammond, Delbert McClinton, Ronnie Earl, Duke Robillard, Little Milton, Joe Louis Walker, David “Fathead” Newman, and many, many others. He was also a member of Gregg Allman’s band for six years (2007-2013) and toured with the Allman Brothers as well.

He is a four-time (2008, 2009, 2010, 2015) nominee for the Blues Music Award for “Pinetop Perkins Piano Player of the Year,” selected by the Blues Foundation of Memphis, TN. Bruce was also nominated in 2015 for the Living Blues Magazine’s “Outstanding Musician (Keyboardist)” award.

Bruce was an Associate Professor at the Berklee College of Music from 1996-2010 and teaches clinics and master classes at schools and festivals around the world.

The Bruce Katz Band is an original, very exciting group of accomplished musicians that combine blues, “soul-jazz,” and New Orleans-inspired roots music. Based in Woodstock, NY, Bruce Katz occupies a unique space where blues and the many aspects of Americana music collide into a style of original music all his own. The band has a trademark sound, blending the B3 organ and guitar in unique and inventive ways. The Bruce Katz Band is Bruce Katz (Hammond B3 organ and piano), Chris Vitarello (guitar/vocals) and Ray Hangen (drums). They are currently touring in support of their latest release, Get Your Groove.

“This man is as good as it gets. One of the greatest keyboard artists I’ve ever heard.” - JOHN HAMMOND

“Katz’s versatility is often breathtaking as he rollicking B3-solos right-handed while pounding out the bass lines with his left hand; or in some cases, playing the piano with his right as he uses his left on the B3.” - Jim Hynes, ELMORE MAGAZINE

“He can play jazz, blues, Bach, anything. Man he’s a heavy!” - GREGG ALLMAN