ALFRED — Alfred State College celebrated the achievements of hundreds of students recently during the 35th annual Honors Convocation, with Dr. Kristin Poppo, provost, presiding over the event, and SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor of English and Humanities Dr. Aniko Constantine serving as grand marshal.

Following the academic processional to open the ceremony was the singing of the national anthem by the Alfred State Men’s Quartet. Cyan Corwine, coordinator of International Student Services, gave the invocation.

Following the welcome by President Dr. Skip Sullivan and the provost’s remarks, Deans Awards for Academic Excellence were presented by the deans of the three schools, Jeffrey Stevens (School of Applied Technology), Dr. John Williams (School of Architecture, Management and Engineering Technology) and Dr. Daniel Katz (School of Arts and Sciences). The recipients of the awards were Karl Platt IV, heavy equipment operations, Albany; Robert Sturtz, construction management, Marion; and Linzy Nocchi, nursing, Waverly.

Receiving the Provost’s Award for Academic Excellence was Claire Wragg, electrical construction and maintenance electrician, Corning. Dr. Gregory Sammons, vice president for Student Affairs, recognized Peter York, construction management, Akron; and Carolyn Wright, agricultural business, Franklinville, as the Chancellor’s Awards for Student Excellence recipients.

Patricia K. Fogarty, chair of the College Council, presented the Leadership through Civic Engagement Award to Steve Lock, mechanical engineering technology, Silver Creek; and Cassandra Robbers, business administration, Almond. Receiving the Newman Civic Fellows Award from Fogarty was Riko Hayano, interdisciplinary studies, Osaka, Japan.

President Sullivan presented the Distinguished Alumni and Outstanding Young Alumni awards to 1963 graduate J. Gregory Ferry (agronomy) and 2010 graduate Justin Recktenwald (agricultural technology).

Dr. Katz gave the benediction just prior to the academic recessional by the Alfred State Concert Band to close out the ceremony.