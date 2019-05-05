BATH — Fourteen Steuben County high school students took their seats Wednesday in the county Legislature’s chambers for the county’s biannual Youth in Government Simulated Legislative Session.

The students met to propose and vote on resolutions they drew up after spending a semester meeting with legislators and department heads to learn more about Steuben’s operations.

Resolutions presented were:

• An awareness of services increases the quality of life for Steuben residents (Austin Dailey, Canisteo-Greenwood).

• Bring a youth center to central Steuben County (Brittney Allen, Prattsburgh).

• Recreational marijuana should be banned in Steuben (Dalton Hillman, Haverling).

• Further tourism through an environmentally friendly bike share program (Jada Stowe, Corning-Painted Post).

• Imposing a sales tax on vaping products sold in Steuben County (Jordan Deats, Bath).

• Reducing inmate recidivism through job development (Judi Bramson, Hammondsport).

• Authorizing the implementation and funding of a county-based emergency medical response team (Justin Marshall, Haverling).

• Constructing a sidewalk along County Route 74 in Prattsburgh (Lauryn Moore, Prattsburgh)

• Reduction of plastic waste production in the county (Noah Hursh, Corning-Painted Post).

• Increasing rental tax to assist in providing maintenance for county roads (Patrick Koehler, Haverling).

• Increasing the number of volunteers for the elderly through education and an app (Pia Darcie Bacubac, Hammondsport).

• Identifying the occasion for flying the flag at half-mast (Robert Kesterson, Corning-Painted Post)

• Improving the system for inmates to re-enter society (Zach Greenfield, Canisteo-Greenwood)

• Reducing the use of plastic bags in Steuben (Sofia Orfanidis, Haverling)

The twice-yearly high school program has been offered to high school juniors and seniors by the county for more than 30 years. For more information on Youth in Government call (607) 329-3231.