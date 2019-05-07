Mock DWI scene drives home sobering message in Canisteo

CANISTEO — The dangers of driving drunk are real, and the consequences permanent.

Local first responders staged a mock driving while intoxicated accident scene for Canisteo-Greenwood students on Monday, driving home the potential horrible outcomes of a bad decision made on prom night.

The story is not unlike hundreds that play out this time every year. In the simulation, three students are headed out after the prom to continue their party on a rural back-road. The driver, drunk and in no condition to drive. In a split second, their lives change, and not for the better. A T-Bone collision with a vehicle carrying two chaperones of the dance, beloved teachers, leaves one dead and the rest with serious injuries.

A massive public safety response ensues to try to preserve their lives.

Canisteo and Greenwood ambulance spearhead the medical response with assistance from Hornell’s advanced life support car, and the jaws of life are deployed to free the trapped victims, as 120 other students look on in horror.

Law enforcement response from the Canisteo Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police try to get to the bottom of what has happened.

In the end, one is dead, the driver hauled away in cuffs, and several people embark on a long road to physical and mental recovery from the ordeal.

The point of the exercised taking place in cooperation with the Canisteo Police Department and Canisteo-Greenwood School District is simple … “Be safe. Your loved ones could be injured in a scenario like this,” Chief Kyle Amidon pleaded.

Everyone knows someone impacted by the tragedy of a drunk-driving accident. DA’s Office Investigator Noel Terwilliger, who narrated the event, noted several of his classmates who have passed resulting from a drunk-driving accident in his 30 years since graduation.

“You need to take drinking and driving very seriously, and there’s no reason for it in this day and age. Invest in a cab or an Uber, it’s a lot cheaper than 15-life in prison,” Terwilliger said. “I just ask you to walk away with the message that no one is invincible.”

He remembered responding to similar calls as a law enforcement officer, holding victims to prevent blood-loss prior to the arrival of EMS.

“I’ve talked to people your age, as their legs dangle by a string, and their friend lies next to them dead,” he said.

On the precipice of the school's prom next weekend, and graduation coming in just one short month, school administrators were glad to have students participate.

"Historically, throughout the country, the time of year students are likely to participate in such a party as prom and graduation, so we hope doing it this time of year hits home a little more, and they'll make better choices," said School Superintendent Tom Crook. "You can talk to kids in the classroom, but it helps to show them the seriousness of the situation, even though it may be a tough thing for some to see what happens when this does occur."

"It's part of our job to educate and help our students and youth through things like texting and driving, drinking and driving to every other public safety situation," Amidon said. "[These simulations] create a much bigger impact than someone standing on a stage or giving a power point."

Event organizers thanked Troups Creek Collision, who provided the cars, and the actors who were members of Alfred University Drama Club.