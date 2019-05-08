WELLSVILLE — Allegany County United Way has released the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program outcomes for the 2018-2019 tax season.

This season, the VITA program assisted 377 taxpayers at nine locations throughout the county. This free tax preparation for low income residents brought $528,875 of tax return dollars to the county and surrounding region. Twenty volunteers assisted with tax preparation, including ACUW staff, accounting and MBA students from Houghton College and Alfred University, and two community volunteers, Michelle Clark and William (Bill) Cox.

"While this program is a success due to a combined volunteer effort, we could not have experienced this level of success without our two community volunteers," said Mandi Joyce-Phelps, Program Manager / VITA Program Coordinator. "Michelle prepared nearly 55 tax returns, primarily for residents in the towns of Bolivar and Richburg. Bill prepared nearly 75 returns and quality reviewed close to 100 returns at multiple locations. Volunteers are not paid to provide tax assistance; however, we can determine the value of their time.

"According to the Independent Sector, a membership organization of nonprofits, the value of a volunteer hour is $25.43. Utilizing that figure, Michelle contributed the equivalent of $2,448 and Bill $3,713 by donating their time to the VITA program. On behalf of the ACUW staff and Board of Directors, we wish to express our deep gratitude to all the volunteers whose commitment of time resulted in a positive impact regarding the income of our community."

The VITA tax program is federally funded by the Internal Revenue Service, locally administered through Allegany County United Way in partnership with United Way of Buffalo and Erie County.