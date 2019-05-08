BELMONT — A Wellsville man was sentenced to 1.5-3 years in state prison Wednesday in Allegany County Court, reported the office of District Attorney Keith Slep.

Anthony Kidd, 59, pleaded to second-degree attempted assault. He was originally charged with first-degree sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with a June 27, 2018 incident in the Village of Wellsville. Authorities said Kidd subjected another person under the age of 13 to sexual contact.

The 1.5 to 3 year prison sentence is determinate, and Kidd was also ordered to pay a $325 surcharge.

Judge Brown handed down the sentence, with Assistant DA Mike Finn serving as prosecution and Public Defender Barb Kelley representing Kidd.