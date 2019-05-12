Adoption story spawns loving second generation

ALMOND — Across America today, the world notes the importance of one of the world's most powerful creative forces, motherhood.

While science may make it less of a universal truth in the future, the 7 billion people walking the planet today all have one thing in common: We were all birthed from a mother, will strive to be mothers, or will have our lives shaped or touched by the nurturing force of a mother.

The day, which has been celebrated nationally since it was designated as the second Sunday in May by President Woodrow Wilson in 1914, takes on many meanings, but for most, it always comes back to the word "family."

For one local family, Mother's Day evokes memories of second chances and new beginnings.

In 1987, Terry and Wendy Fitzpatrick of Almond, like hundreds, perhaps thousands of happy couples, longed to provide a home for a less fortunate child.

In January of 1987, they sought to adopt a child. Following a long, two-year process with few answers, they received Holly, a Korean baby born with a hole in her heart. The long wait represented a painful period in their lives.

A May 13, 1990 article in The Spectator recalled Holly's story of coming to America.

"Because of the condition, her Korean mother put the baby into a taxi cab, with toys, the equivalent of $200 in American dollars and a note saying she couldn't afford to care for her properly," it said. Her mother never returned to the orphanage to claim Holly.

The couple arranged to receive Holly's medical records from the orphanage and a heart specialist to detail the kind of care she would require.

On Sept. 29, 1989, Terry and Wendy picked up eight-month-old Holly at the airport in New York City. She weighed just 12 pounds. The moment Wendy received her in customs, they were bonded.

"She just snuggled right up," she recalled in the 1990 article.

The Fitzpatricks' would raise a healthy child to adulthood, and Holly would go on to thrive. She is a graduate of Hornell High School, achieved an associates degree in Liberal Arts at Alfred State College, and a bachelor's degree in Psychology and Human Resource Management at Mansfield University.

"She was just a great kid to raise. She's done well for herself," Terry said.

Holly's fortune of being adopted by a loving family has resulted in their story living on in a new generation. Today, Holly is celebrating her first Mother's Day with a happy, healthy son named Asher, residing in Brain-Leconte, Belgium with her husband Ryan Taylor.

In a transnational call, Taylor credited his wife and mother-in-law for their strength as mothers, and noted the importance of their journey.

"Ever since I've known the Fitzpatrick's, this story has always been a great point of pride for them," he said.

As a mother, "[Holly] is great, just like Wendy was. She got that from her mother," Terry said.

Holly and Wendy remain close, and are often described as "best friends."

While waiting for Holly's arrival nearly 30 years ago was one of the family's greatest trials, the Fitzpatrick's and Taylor's now feel rewarded for their experience by love that transcended the Pacific Ocean in 1989, and one that continues across the Atlantic today.

"Where we are today, our grandchild makes it all worth it. That boy melts your heart," Terry said — a sentiment all grandparents can relate to.

To quote a time-tested truth, "the best moms are promoted to grandma."

To surprise Wendy on her first grandmother's-day and Holly, who are now bonded by the common experience of having children, Terry and Ryan asked The Spectator to recall their inspiring story.

Happy Mother's Day.