BELMONT — The ninth round of the Regional Economic Development Competition, an annual event in which 10 regions of New York State compete for more than $750 million in state funding, officially opened on May 1.

Submissions for funding consideration are completed through the 2019 Consolidated Funding Application (CFA). On Tuesday, May 21, Empire State Development (ESD) of Western New York will visit the Crossroads Center to provide a public information session on the CFA process and eligibility criteria for interested applicants in Allegany County.

At the information session, representatives from the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) and ESD will be on site to help interested applicants develop their projects for the CFA. The working session will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will give applicants a chance to review project summaries and budgets with REDC and ESD representatives and have their questions answered well in advance of the July 26 CFA submission deadline.

Those who are interested in attending should RSVP online at regionalcouncils.ny.gov/western-new-york or by calling Angela McKay at the Allegany County Offices of Planning and Development at 585-268-7447.