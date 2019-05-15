ROCHESTER — The American Red Cross has a critical shortage of type O blood and urges donors to give now. As a thank-you for helping replenish the blood supply, all donors who come to give blood now through June 10 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.

Right now, the Red Cross has less than a two-day supply of type O blood available for emergency rooms, where it can be most critical. That means just six units of type O blood are available for every 100,000 people, but at least 14 are needed every day. While just 7 percent of the U.S. population has type O negative blood, it can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type. Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and is also critical in trauma situations.

“All blood types are urgently needed, but we’re facing a critical shortage of type O blood – the blood group most needed by hospitals,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “Because it’s vitally important for hospitals to have type O blood available when every second counts, type O donors are urged to donate now and make a point to donate often.”

The Red Cross collected approximately 11,500 fewer type O blood donations than needed to sustain a sufficient blood supply. Spring break schedules are known to decrease blood donations, and schools, including high schools and colleges, begin to host fewer blood drives in late spring as school years end. Because these drives account for about 20% of blood donations during the school year, less drives can also greatly affect the blood supply.

In Steuben County, opportunities to donate will be at the following places, dates and times:

In Addison, May 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Addison Central School;

In Arkport on June 5, from 1 to 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 1248;

In Bath on May 17, from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Steuben County Office Building, May 18, from 8 a.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church, May 22, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Steuben Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, and May 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Davenport and Taylor Hospital.

In Hornell on May 16, from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Hornell Gardens, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hornell High School and May 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hornell State Office Building.