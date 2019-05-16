Five community members named to inaugural WEDB board

WELLSVILLE — The Village of Wellsville its taking steps to do all it can to secure its economic future.

Wellsville Mayor Randy Shayler and the Village Board have announced the creation of a Wellsville Economic Development Board (WEDB). The Mayor’s vision for the WEDB is to provide a dedicated economic development entity focused solely on Wellsville.

The WEDB is an official Board of the Village of Wellsville government, acting in an advisory capacity with the mission of promoting business retention and the economic growth of Wellsville. The Board will also direct and connect businesses with the many local, county and state agencies that support economic development, business mentoring and funding.

“We want to preserve our natural resources and quality of life, while at the same time providing more and better jobs and opportunities for our residents,” said Mayor Shayler.

Each of the five board members will serve by appointment and will have terms that are staggered for continuity.

“We are thrilled to launch the board with five very talented, professional, and enthusiastic members,” Shayler added.

The citizens appointed to serve on the inaugural board are:

Chairman Clint Gilkey, a resident of Wellsville since 1982, holds a BS in Civil Engineering from Bucknell University and an MS in Civil Engineering from Lehigh University. He retired from Air Preheater as Director of International Business Development after 35 years with the corporation in three different divisions. He has also served on the Wellsville School Board and the Board of the Wellsville Country Club, and was an Adjunct Professor in Mechanical Engineering at Alfred State College for eight years. He is married to Samantha (Gridley), a Wellsville native.

Emily Peavey, a resident of Wellsville since 2012, holds a BBA in Accounting and an MBA in Management from St. Bonaventure University. Her work has been in auditing, finance, and human resources. She has worked in the manufacturing, financial, gaming and educational sectors. Emily is currently the Business Executive for the Wellsville Central School District. She is married to Spencer Peavey and the proud mother of two young children.

Melody Kellogg, a Wellsville native, holds a BS from San Diego State University. Her work history includes retail management, self-employed fitness and nutritional consultant, and a 20-year career as business development executive in the energy industry. Her most recent position was Vice President of the Western Region for Smart Wires in Oakland, Calif. She is also a published poet and former Trustee and Treasurer for the Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Center in Los Angeles. Her children Clark and Mia reside in southern California.

Craig Burdick, a Wellsville resident for 26 years, graduated from Brockport State University. Burdick has over 40 years of information technology experience, the past 25 years as President/Owner of Summit Technology Services, Inc., providing software engineering and contract solutions to manufacturing, technology, government, aerospace and military corporations across the US. Burdick is married to Nora (Hart), a Wellsville native.

Michael Raptis, a third generation native of Wellsville, graduated from St. Bonaventure University in 1984 and started right in as a third generation co-owner of the Texas Hot. Raptis took an active role in the Wellsville Chamber of Commerce for many years and is presently a member of the Wellsville Lions Club. The community and its betterment are always on his mind, and he brings to the committee a hometown energy and inspiration. Raptis is married to Michelle (Forhan), a Wellsville native, and has two children living in Wellsville, Isabelle and Demetrios, and two children studying at the College at Brockport, Nicholas and Gabriel.

Look for the WEDB to launch a Facebook page to promote interaction with the community, and the addition of a “Why Wellsville” page to the Village website.

The idea for the WEDB occurred in the aftermath of the news that Dresser-Rand would be closing its manufacturing operation in Wellsville in 2020. Continuing economic concerns since then have added to the urgency.

“Recent developments drive home the need for a dedicated group focusing on sustaining and growing our economic base,” Shayler said. “I have full confidence that this fine group of professionals, focusing exclusively on Wellsville, will make a difference.”