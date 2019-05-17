The Penn Yan Central School capital project is more than 52 percent complete, and most of the project will be done in time for the school year opening in September. The completion of the new bus garage, anticipated for October, will spell the completion of the entire $15.2 million project, which was approved by voters in 2016.

Some staff and members of the board of education took a tour of the new bus garage before the May 8 board meeting. While there is still much to complete in the building’s interior, they were able to see the wash bay, service bays where lifts have been installed, and parts delivery and storage on the building’s ground level. On the street level of the building, they saw the basic layout for office space, restrooms, and the break room and training space which has an expansive view of the athletic field which is being resurfaced as part of the project.

The structure that contained the previous bus garage was demolished, leaving a portion being refurbished as the district’s maintenance headquarters.

Until the new garage is complete, maintenance work is being done at the Marcus Whitman facility, and the transportation director is housed in a temporary office next to the Elementary School, according to Superintendent Howard Dennis.

At an estimated $8.3 million, the cost for the new bus garage and maintenance buildings accounts for about half the total project cost.

Other work yet to be completed includes reshaping the field surface, checking the drainage system, and installation of the new turf on the athletic field. Resurfacing and painting the track, and refurnishing, repairing and replacing fencing as needed. Lester Roberts, of Watchdog Building Partners, the construction management company overseeing the project, says as long as the sun shines, the new field surface will be ready for the June 28 graduation.

There are various smaller items to be completed in each of the school buildings, and all of the work will be done before the start of the 2019-2020 school year, according to Roberts.

During the board meeting, Superintendent Howard Dennis and Assistant Superintendent for Business Cathy Milliman presented the proposed 2019-2020 school budget.

The $36.2 million budget reflects a spending increase of less than 1 percent and a projected total tax levy increase of 2.28 percent.

The budget is subject to approval by the public through an election scheduled for noon to 8 p.m. May 21. Voters will elect three members of the board of education, Jeffrey Morehouse, Kathy Guenther, and Phyllis Bacher are all seeking re-election to another three year term on the board.

Voters will also be asked to authorize the school district to spend up to $455,000 on four vehicles.