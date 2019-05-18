Dundee Central School announces the Valedictorian and Salutatorian for the Class of 2019.

Megan Sutherland, daughter of Quinn and Christine Sutherland, has been named Valedictorian.

Megan plans to attend the University of Buffalo, where she will be majoring in Bio Medical Science. During her high school years at Dundee, Megan has been a member of the National Honor Society, Student Government, and has consistently been on the honor roll. She has participated in volleyball, basketball, and softball. She has also been nominated by the faculty for a Mega Scot Award for going the extra mile.

Sarah Boudinot, daughter of Andrew and Jennifer Boudinot, is the Salutatorian of the DCS Class of 2019.

Sarah will be attending SUNY New Paltz, where she will be studying Art Therapy. Sarah has been a member of the National Honor Society, Natural Helpers, and Student Government. She is the Vice-President of the Class of 2019, and has participated in volleyball, winter cheerleading, and track. She has also been on the honor roll throughout high school and selected as a Mega Scot.