Alfred University celebrates 183rd Commencement

ALFRED — More than just a home base of innovation for four years, one close-knit college community hopes its alumni are inspired to continue innovating for a lifetime.

On Saturday, Alfred University celebrated its 183rd commencement by honoring those who had given so much to the University, and by passing the baton to a new class of graduates who may be tomorrow’s innovators and philanthropists.

The University conferred degrees on students who completed their course work in August and December 2018, as well as this semester, awarding three doctoral degrees, 67 master’s degrees and 286 baccalaureate degrees.

Graduates were greeted by friends, family and supporters with roars of cheers and applause as they collected their degrees at Galanis Family Arena. Prior to hearing their names called, students heard wise words and life lessons from those who had achieved the school's top honors and forged success in the business world.

Honorary Doctoral Degrees were awarded to Terry Galanis Jr. and Marlin Miller Jr., two of the University’s best known success stories, who serve as Trustees and have supported dozens of Alfred University programs and initiatives throughout the years.

Galanis, Jr., president and chief executive officer of Sealing Devices, Inc., in Lancaster, is a 20-year member of the Alfred University Board of Trustees and chairs its University Advancement Committee. The Galanis Family are long-time supporters of Alfred University. They made a gift to create the junior varsity football coach’s position, to increase playing opportunities for football recruits, and another to renovate the McLane Center gymnasium, which has been renamed the Galanis Family Arena in their honor.

“This is such an honor for my dad and I to get our honorary doctorate degrees together,” said Galanis Jr. “My father has always cherished his time at Alfred University and stressed the importance of giving back to this institution. I’d do anything for my dad. I guess that’s why I’m here today.”

Miller, who earned a bachelor’s degree in ceramic engineering from Alfred in 1954, is co-founder and director at Norwich Ventures, a specialized venture capital firm focused on early-stage medical technology. He was awarded the rare honor of a second honorary doctorate on Saturday. He is a member of the Board of Trustees at Alfred University since 1972, who served as Board chair from 1983-89.

Miller also offered the keynote address at his alma mater’s 183rd Commencement, advising graduates to embrace new ideas and innovation as they chart their future. He challenged them to think about what the world might be like in 50-60 years.

Miller told students they were graduating into an “American Innovation Powerhouse” and have a responsibility to participate.

In his own work, which began in a brick factory where he was tasked to research and introduce new products, Miller was not only inspired to innovate new products, but to dream of ways to impact his community by getting involved in non-profit endeavors like the United Way and Boy Scouts.

“A community is only as good as the people who get involved in it,” he said, encouraging students to get involved.

In 1975, Miller and partners launched Arrow International, which grew into a leading manufacturer of medical devices. Initially, 80 percent of the company’s business was in making needles used in the textile industry. Innovation led him to work directly with doctors who sought to make changes to their industry in the field.

“Innovation is possible anywhere, including at a University like Alfred,” he said, pointing to new innovation funds made available to the University.

Miller also highlighted the role of arts in his life and its ability to further drive innovation. It would become a major focus of his philanthropy and endowments to Alfred University.

The speaker closed by encouraging graduates to pursue new ideas and embrace the advances that are sure to come.

“Innovation is a powerful force. I hope you all become champions for innovation in one way or another.”

Following the conferment of Masters Degrees, the class of 2019’s top students, winners of the 2019 Marlin Miller Outstanding Senior Award, addressed their classmates. Recipients were Nurila Kambar, a materials science and engineering major (physics minor) major from Almaty, Kazakhstan, and Dillon Smith, a criminal justice and experimental psychology major (sociology and public law minor) from Pine Bush, N.Y.

Kambar, who achieved a 3.8 grade point average, was an active member of the campus community as a member of several academic honor societies; a member of the tennis team, STEM Panel moderator; is a member of the Peer Review Board; and served two summers as a tour guide for International Students Orientation, and as a research assistant in the Biomaterials Engineering Department, Inamori School of Engineering.

“Congratulations to my fellow graduates, we made it,” she said in English, her third language. “I’m proud to say I made the right decision to come to Alfred University.”

Despite the trials of college life, including enduring Alfred winters, Kambar found a community of people who were eager to help.

“These challenges made me a stronger and more confident person today. The class of 2019 have made my education uncommon and my experience unique,” she said. “Alfred showed me that if something was easy, it was probably boring.”

The result of her time at Alfred was not just academic achievement, but a host of memories and personal highlights forged in the “Global Village of Alfred.”

Smith is a member of numerous academic honor societies at Alfred University; founder and president of the Criminal Justice Club; Student Involvement Liaison; Active Duty U.S. Army National Guardsman; and Iraq war veteran spoke of the support the Alfred University community showed him during the challenging times he faced.

“I knew in my journey I’d have the support of my friends and family. What I didn’t expect was the support I received from my AU family,” Smith said, referring to the care packages sent to him when he was serving with the National Guard, and the way he was welcomed back to resume his studies. He urged his classmates to cherish the memories their time at Alfred and use the experience to make a mark on the world.

“Look back on your memories made at AU and smile. We all want to be remembered in life, to leave a legacy. You’ve all left your legacy by inspiring others. Wherever you go, whatever you do, you will have an impact on someone’s life.”

Undergraduate degrees were then awarded one by one, giving the new graduates their moment in the sun.

Alfred University President Mark Zupan closed commencement by urging graduates to remain true to the University’s values and mission.

“Crossroads. Juncture. Intersection. Class of 2019, you are at this magical intersection of time and place: the same intersection Marlin Miller stood at 65 years ago,” Zupan said. “Keep in mind the mission and values of this institution, which can be boiled down to nine words: ‘Our intersection transforms students’ lives and betters our world.’ Live these values. Live that mission.”

A separate ceremony will be held June 14 in Brooklyn, NY, for the 186 students who completed their master’s degree programs in the University’s New York City program.