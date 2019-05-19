The Penn Yan Lions Club has made a contribution of $5,000 to the Finger Lakes Health Foundation to support the campaign to bring 3D mammography equipment to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.

May 7, Lions Club president Cheryl Sheehan was on hand at the hospital for a check presentation to Helen Kelley, Director of Development for the Foundation. Also present were Mary Ann Walton, Diagnostic Imaging Site Supervisor at SSMH and Alice MacKerchar, medical secretary and past Lions Club president.

Considered the ‘gold standard’ for screening and diagnostic breast imaging, 3D mammography will improve the early detection of breast cancer – and early detection saves lives. The technology will allow physicians to treat patients of all breast densities who are at risk for breast disease, while reducing procedure time, minimizing costs and improving patient comfort.

“I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of community support to help bring 3D mammography to our facility. I am especially pleased with the generous gift from our local Lions Club. We are excited to bring this technology to our community to help us with early detection of breast cancers. We all know that the earlier we can find breast cancers the better chances are for survival,” says Walton.

Kelley agrees, “We are truly grateful for the enormous ongoing support the Penn Yan Lions Club has provided to Soldiers & Sailors. The club has made donations totaling close to $210,000 over the past 25 years, through sponsorship of the annual Cardiac Scramble golf tournament, as well as contributions to other important health initiatives like the HeartStart Defibrillator, ophthalmology services, and the Medic 55 Advanced Life Support Unit.”

The purpose of the Lions Club is to create and foster a spirit of understanding among all people for humanitarian needs by providing voluntary services through community involvement. The International Association of Lions Clubs is the world’s largest and most active service club, with more than 1.4 million members worldwide.

MacKerchar points out, “Our Motto is ‘We Serve,’ and I believe that having this technology at our local hospital will help serve the members of our community in a positive manner.”

For more information or to make a donation to the SSMH 3D Mammography campaign, contact Helen Kelley at 315-787-4074 or Helen.Kelley@flhealth.org. Gifts can also be made online at: www.flhealth.org/make-a-donation/.