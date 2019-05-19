HUME — Genesee RiverWatch has put out a call for volunteers to aid a tree-planting effort along the river in Hume (Fillmore area).

Volunteers will be planting trees and shrubs along the Genesee River Saturday, May 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as part of an erosion control project that will also enhance wildlife habitat.

In 2018, Edelweiss Farms and the Genesee RiverWatch undertook a project to stabilize a rapidly eroding vertical riverbank along the Genesee River. Currently, 1,900 linear feet of the riverbank has been graded to a more gradual slope and rock has been placed to protect the lower portion of the riverbank. To complete the project, nearly 1,600 trees and shrubs will need to be planted along the upper riverbank and on a buffer area between the riverbank and the nearby agricultural field.

RiverWatch will need the assistance of least 60 volunteers to help with this planting event. The shrubs have been selected because they are fruit-bearing and will provide food for wildlife.

To RSVP, contact Pete Lent of Genesee RiverWatch at lent@frontiernet.net

If you would like to help, send an e-mail to Pete. RiverWatch will need to know: (1) your e-mail and phone number; (2) whether you will be able to help, most of day, or only in morning, or only in afternoon; (3) how many folks might be coming with you; and (4) if you have any questions. An e-mail/phone list for the project will send out updates on the project to volunteers both before and after the planting event.

Volunteers will need no prior experience. RiverWatch will provide instruction on planting techniques, and placement of protective tree tubes and the stakes to secure them. Volunteers can bring shovels, spades, pick axes or mattock (pick on one side and blade on other) to break up the ground; hammers to pound in stakes; and 5-gallon pails with handles to water plants. Please label your tools for easy identification.

Conditions may be muddy so volunteers should wear boots, bring work gloves, and water. Also bring insect repellent (for black flies) and sunscreen. Although you can bring your own lunch, RiverWatch plans on providing hotdogs for lunch.

"We look forward to your assistance with this worthy project," stated Genesee RiverWatch. "With your help we will be able to accomplish this task, while enjoying the nearby views of the Genesee River."