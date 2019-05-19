BATH — A plan to improve the protection of abused and neglected children in Steuben County will be discussed when the county Legislature meets at 10 a.m. Monday in the County Office Building.

The plan calls for a Child Advocacy Center to be set up in a vacant building on the Ira Davenport Hospital campus in Bath to provide a central location for investigations by related agencies into reports of child abuse and neglect.

The center will give children a safe and friendly place to talk about reported problems and include offices for a victims advocates and a team made up from Steuben’s social, law enforcement, medical and mental health services.

The Child Advocacy Center plan will be paid for through a three-year grant from New York State and also includes a mobile unit able to provide services in more remote areas of the county. Other agenda items include:

· Allowing Steuben to offer municipalities the ability to participate in the county’s federally compliant alcohol and drug testing program.

· Appointing members to the Corning Community College Regional Board of Trustees.

The complete legislative agenda is located at www.steubencony.org/Files/agenda/may_2019_legislative_agenda.pdf