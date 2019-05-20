BELMONT — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County’s Agriculture Program has scheduled a new workshop for gardeners who are pinching pennies.

Many gardeners have dreams of a lush bountiful vegetable garden, yet, starting a vegetable garden can seem like an expensive, time consuming task. From exercise and meditation, to self-fulfillment, the benefits of vegetable gardening go far beyond the produce that comes out of them. This half-day program will focus on how to re-think vegetable gardening. It’s hard to believe but you can grow 500 lbs. of veggies in 10 foot square. Learn what to grow, how to plan for and maintain your garden while utilizing companion planting.

There will be a plant/seed swap event after the lectures are over, you do not have to bring plants to trade, but it is encouraged. This will be a chance to trade vegetable plants you may have too many of, for others you might want.

Gardening on a budget is directed to anyone interested in creating a vegetable garden on a smaller budget with less time invested. New and experienced gardeners welcome!

The workshop will be Saturday, June 1, at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County located at 5435A County Road 48, Belmont, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. There is a fee for this program, space is limited and pre-registration is required by May 30. For more information or to pre-register contact Lynn Bliven at 585-268-7644 ext. 18 or email at lao3@cornell.edu

