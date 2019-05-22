2019 schedule, future updates to facility discussed

BELMONT — With spring finally starting to feel a little like summer, the Allegany County Fair isn’t too far off.

Allegany County Fair President Karen Tripp recently provided an update on what visitors can expect at the 175th annual event July 15-20. Tripp thanked the Board of Legislators for its support and for having its July board meeting at the Fairgrounds in Angelica.

Strates Shows is returning in 2019, providing the rides and the games.

“We look forward to another really good year with excellent rides,” Tripp said. “Last year on Saturday they had a preview night. They’re not going to do that this year. The turnout wasn’t fantastic. Part of that was probably because of the lateness of the signing of the contract and so on, and the inability to be able to advertise like we would’ve liked to. Time will tell whether or not we do that next year.”

The Fair will open Monday, July 15 with music from Dave Tucker with NipNTuck and the Western New York Pro Farm Pullers providing the main attraction. Tractors, along with street gas and diesel trucks, will be performing.

Tuesday features Horse Pulls, with a Car Show among Wednesday’s attractions. Wednesday will also double as Kid’s Day and Senior Day.

Thursday brings the Kids Rodeo and Boys and Bulls Rodeo. Music is in the spotlight on Friday, with country music star Keith Anderson headlining the night.

“His songs are still being played today,” Tripp said. “We’ve had a pretty good response from those who have heard he’ll be there. It should be an interesting evening.”

The Fair closes on Saturday with the Demolition Derby. Before the main show, the Kids Power Wheels Demolition Derby will take place at 4 p.m.

“For anybody that hasn’t seen that, it’s a riot,” Tripp said. “It’s a bunch of a little kids with little battery operated power vehicles and they have balloons tied on each corner and they’re trying to pop each other’s balloons. It’s a really fun thing to see. Last year I think we had 16 little cars out on the track. That was fun.”

Tripp added the Fair Board is pursuing grants for repairs to the barn area, along with water line and electrical upgrades. Changes to the track and stage area are also being explored.

“We have put in preliminary paperwork to do some changes on the track,” Tripp said. “We did talk to an engineer about what could be done with the drainage and so on. We would like to take out that stage and widen the track. According to that engineer, we could gain about 20 feet which would make a difference in the types of shows we could do. Our Monster Truck shows were not as good as what they could be if we had a little more space to work with, and it would make it safer for the people that are there watching.

“We are definitely looking at that. We haven’t decided if it would be more economically feasible to rent a stage if we do another concert next year and maybe just leave the track area open so we have more options for usage of the track for entertainment. The stage definitely is not in optimum repair. There’s no way to do that prior to this year’s fair.”

For the full schedule of 2019 attractions, visit alleganycountyfair.org

“We’re hoping for good weather and we look forward to seeing you all there,” Tripp said.