Solid support for school propositions but fewer voters taking part

HORNELL — Voters who went to the polls in the Hornell City School District on Tuesday approved all of the district’s propositions by lopsided percentages, including a $38.6 million budget for the 2019-20 academic year.

But while Hornell voters continue to show strong support for the district’s programs, fewer of them have been showing up at the polls each year, a trend going back at least to 2016.

In 2016, 552 votes were cast on the Hornell budget proposition. On Tuesday, 289 district residents voted.

The years between trace the decline: 2017 — 365 budget votes total; 2018 — 338 votes cast on the budget proposal.

Of note: In 2016, voters had a competitive school board race to mull over. It was the first year for expanding the panel from five to seven and voters elected three candidates, including two newcomers, to the school board.

Conversely, 2019 was the third straight year that only one candidate was on the ballot for school board.

Three out of four residents who voted on the Hornell budget Tuesday voted in favor of the spending plan, and the other propositions were even more popular.

The measure to allow the district to lease transportation vehicles was approved with about 81 percent of voters marking yes. Proposition 3 — to approve spending money from an existing school bus reserve fund — was backed by better than 85 percent of voters, while the establishment of a new capital improvements reserve fund won the support of 80 percent of residents who cast ballots.

School board election winner Meghann D. Khork picked up 259 votes, including one voter who wrote in Khork's name even though she was already on the ballot. Only four other write-in votes were tallied.

Superintendent Jeremy Palotti has noted the decline in participation in Hornell school budget votes. He emailed The Spectator the following response to questions about turnout in Hornell: “I am concerned with the lower voter turn out. Our passing rate was very good and up from prior years which is good and a good indication of overall satisfaction with the budget, the propositions, and the district.

“This is all positive for the district as we have had successful budgets, but knowing that there is such a large part of the district whose voice isn't represented in the vote is of concern and we certainly would like to see more voices represented at the polls.

“In looking at other voting results around the area, we are not alone with lowering voter turnouts.”

Hornell had a relatively quiet budget season. The state budget was passed on time, the school district received an increase in Foundation Aid although state aid to the district decreased overall, spending was actually down, while the tax levy increase was well under the tax cap.

Palotti made one other observation. He noted that some of the school districts that bucked the lower turnout trend had competitive races for boards of education “or something on the ballot that was of some level of controversy in the district.”

The school board met in the high school Tuesday night after the polls closed. In addition to accepting the vote results, the school board

- Approved a conference trip for building administrators to attend the “Professional Learning Communities at Work” Institute in Atlanta, Ga., July 9-11.

- Approved the separation agreement with employee “#81.”

- Accepted the resignation of Robert Coburn as special education teacher effective June 30, 2019.

The next scheduled meeting of the board is at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, in the high school library.