UPDATE: An earlier version included an incorrect entry fee per person. The entry fee is $100.

The Penn Yan Lions Club Charity Golf Tournament to benefit the Humane Society of Yates County will be held at 1 p.m. June 12 at Lakeside Country Club.

The tournament is a four-person scramble featuring eight par three holes with eight chances for a hole-in-one. The eight closest on the par three holes will have a shoot-out for a hole in one prize of $25,000. There is also a $25,000 putting contest. The tournament is designed for speed of play with many options for cash and non-cash prizes.

The Penn Yan Lions Club, through its non-profit foundation is sponsoring this unique tournament with all proceeds supporting local charities and national organizations specializing in sight and hearing causes.

The $100 per person registration fee includes lunch, beverages, and refreshments. Limited to 36 teams. $100 per person. For registration forms email PYlionsgolf@gmail.com or call Lakeside Pro Shop at 315-536-7252.