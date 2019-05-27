Canisteo-Greenwood students starting day with nutritional meal

CANISTEO — The old adage “You are what you eat” guides Canisteo-Greenwood elementary and middle school students to free school breakfasts, thanks to the Breakfast in the Classroom program.

“The state-funded plan ensures that all students in the first six grades have access to nutritionally sound breakfasts in their classrooms and don‘t suffer gnawing morning hunger when they could be learning,” Elementary School Principal Colleen Brownell told board of education members last week.

The school kitchen will “prepare hot and cold meals the students can take to their homeroom by 7:45,” she said. Students enter the school and eat at their desks from 7:45 to 8 a.m. Instruction begins at 8:03, Brownell said.

After meals, kitchen staff pick up trays and delivery crates from hallways. Any extra food and drink is used for snacks, said Middle School Principal Paul Cone.

When the plan is expanded next semester, students will take breakfast garbage to larger hallway bins and then to the dumpster.

Custodians will be available to help with spills. If children are absent, their food must be returned to the cafeteria or billed to the district “because those meals can’t be considered reimbursable meals,” Cone said.

The district currently serves 210 to 220 breakfasts daily. Other popular breakfasts include the breakfast bagel with egg and sausage, cold cereal with milk, and mini-pancakes, Brownell said.

The expanded plan will increase participation by about 300 breakfasts daily when the pilot program begins the last full week of school June 17-21. Some teachers and aides may be trained in civil rights to assure no children are discriminated against while serving food, plus the definition and handling of reimbursable meals, Brownell said.

The pilot week “will give us valuable information for full implementation, starting in September,” Cone said.

Brownell and Cone said much of the program success continues to depend on the kitchen staff and Supervisor Michelle Miller.

The classroom breakfast program is part of state and federal programs that ensure free meals to students from impoverished families in the New York State Southern Tier. About 65 percent of Canisteo-Greenwood families are eligible for subsidized meals.

The meals are part of the New York State Hunger Solutions that enable high-needs schools and districts with concentrations of low-income students to offer free meals to all students.