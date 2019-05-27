Democratic candidate for Congress gets early start to campaign

BATH — An increasingly familiar name and face in the region's politics is ready to relaunch and reintroduce herself to voters gearing up for the 2020 federal election cycle.

In 2017, Tracy Mitrano launched what is widely characterized as an amiable effort — after all, the 23rd Congressional District had only been won by one Democrat in the previous 60 years — but a losing one nonetheless as Rep. Tom Reed (R-Corning) maintained his seat in the House of Representatives.

In November 2018, Mitrano lost the race by a convincing margin, 20,391 votes, to Reed.

Mitrano attributed the loss to several factors, but chief among them was, "Being on the ticket with Governor Cuomo," which the candidate estimated cost her at least 5 percent of the vote.

Additionally, the Democratic hopeful said that the 2018 attempt was rushed, and her resources depleted by a hard fought primary.

"We had a very hotly contested primary, then I had to reconstitute my team. We had just $8,000," she said. "Then we raised $2.5 million, but it had to be done in such rapid succession that there wasn't time to meet people."

After a brief hiatus from the campaign trail following the November loss, Mitrano re-launched her campaign in the new year.

Still finding its legs in the early going, for now the campaign is in "listening mode," hearing the concerns of constituents at various public events, the candidate said. Additionally, she's re-doubling her efforts to get face-time with voters in the areas she feels like the campaign under-performed last year, like Steuben County, where Reed garnered 7,603 more votes, Chautauqua and others.

Mitrano recently met and greeted voters at the Steuben County Law Enforcement Memorial service held at the Public Safety Complex in Bath.

So far, Mitrano says that people continue to express the same concerns they did prior to the election last year, and have seen no change from Washington in the meantime. With the issues the same, Mitrano's message remains the same, but with a new approach this time around.

"When you walk up to people and shake their hand and they ask what party you're with, they walk away, turn off, stop shaking my hand," she recalled.

The strategy now is to get people to see that Democrats and Republicans largely care about the same core issues, describing them in language apart from the kinds of rhetoric common-place on 24-hour news networks.

"If we could get people to open up and listen to what's being said, I think they'll find that they agree with me," she said. "But when I start to talk about the things we all care about, National Security, getting internet policy right and keeping the country and our children safe, the arms come open, they ask questions and we have very interesting conversations."

Issues that continue to get top billing at a Mitrano appearance include jobs that work in a rural economy, national security, internet access and law and order, highlighting a perceived contrast with Rep. Reed.

"Mr. Reed has been in for 10 years, and what's changed?" she asked. "He wants to keep things the way it is, and people can't afford to do that anymore."

At the end of conversations with voters, Mitrano hopes that voters take away a fuller picture than the one painted by her opponent.

"If at the end of the day someone still wants to vote for Mr. Reed or someone else, fine. But I want you to know who I am and what I think, from me talking to you — not from T.V., not from Mr. Reed's mailer, not from his $3.5 million war chest," she said.