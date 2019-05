In the Section V Track & Field Class B Championships held at Campbell-Savona High School Saturday, two Penn Yan track athletes came away as champions.

Gracie Murphy became the sectional champion in the 2000 steeple with a time of 7:58 Joddie Decker won the sectional championship in the 3000 meter run with a time of 11:11. This qualifies them for the Section V State Qualifying Championship which will be held at Sodus High School May 31.