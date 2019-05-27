From Glaciers to Native American Habitation, Yates County has a rich geological and historical story. From the time of the glaciers and when they retreated until the revolutionary war, Native American cultures lived between and around the shores of Keuka, Seneca and Canandaigua Lakes.

From the nomadic archaic people that lived here after the ice age to the mound building cultures, and eventually the Seneca people, there is a mysterious story that lies hidden in the past. Some evidence of the story remains hidden in the hills and valleys that we call home.

The Jerusalem History Group is planning some summer events that will help explain the changes over the centuries.

Geological History

Tuesday, June 25 at 7 p.m., at the Branchport Library, Geology of the Finger Lakes, presented by David Kendrick, Dept. of Geoscience at Hobart & William Smith College. Come learn about Glaciers, megafloods, ancient oceans, and ancient collisions: Chapters in the Geological History of the Finger Lakes.

Native American Storyteller

Tuesday, July 16, with Rain date Thursday, July 18, at 7 p.m. Native American Storyteller, Ronnie Reitter of the Seneca Nation. Experience the Seneca stories told at an outdoor lakeside bonfire at Keuka Lake State Park. Bring you own blanket or chair for hillside seating, below the pavilion on south shore of beach. The closest parking is behind the pavilion. Donations will go to Yates County History Center. Park admission is free for this event.

Native American History

Tuesday Aug. 6, at 7 p.m. at Hunt Country Winery, Native American History in Yates County will be presented by David Schewe. The discussion will include new sites in the Town of Jerusalem recently researched. A $5 donation will go to Yates County History Center.