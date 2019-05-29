Efforts to protect the water quality of Seneca and Keuka Lakes are getting a boost now that Ian Smith has come on board to be the steward for the Seneca Lake watershed — roughly 457 square miles of forests, fields, vineyards, villages, industry, and recreational areas.

Smith will coordinate regional efforts to preserve Seneca Lake as a clean source of water. He reports to the executive committee of the Seneca Watershed Intermunicipal Organization (SWIO), the regional body covering the 40 municipalities in five counties that span the Seneca Lake watershed. Smith is based at Hobart and William Smith Colleges’ Finger Lakes Institute (FLI), under the supervision of FLI Director Lisa Cleckner.

Smith, who grew up in Maryland, and worked there and in West Virginia and Virginia before coming to the Finger Lakes, says the energy of the residents here is one of the things that attracted him.

“I think people are aware of the problems and now they are looking for solutions to deal with it. There is work already being done,” he says, describing the efforts of various County Soil and Water Conservation Districts, lake associations, and local municipalities.

His initial focus will be on understanding the various stakeholders, the dynamics of what mechanisms are already in place, and what help or structure is needed to carry out programs.

The Nine-Element plan that is in development now will produce a framework for methods that will help protect the Seneca Lake watershed. The goal is to involve all stakeholders in the watershed. “We need to get everyone at the table so we can get somewhere that’s actually workable. It’s not realistic to have this goal that’s based on the entire watershed (being) 100 percent forested and coming back to its absolute pristine condition. There are people who live here, there are farm communities. Everyone’s got their interested use. It can be compatable. We just have to figure out how to make it compatible,” he says.

Some of Smith’s previous work was in restoration of watersheds and soil remediation. By working with water bodies that did not support their intended use (drinking water, fishing, recreational, etc.), he learned “Protection and prevention is a lot more cost effective and efficient than restoration of a system that’s already been essentially destroyed. When there is no more biological activity in a waterbody, it triggers regulatory control that takes control from local authorities away. A nine-element plan is a way to keep the control in the realm of the local interests,” says Smith.

Over the coming months, Smith plans to continue monitoring information from the lake and tributaries. “The idea is to keep an eye on what’s happening throughout the watershed, and constantly keep people informed.” he says.