Dr. Wayne Strouse of Main Street Family Health, along with Village Drug and Yates County Public Health, will offer classes that help people quit smoking or using tobacco products.

Did you know?

• Tobacco use can lead to cancers in almost every organ in the body.

• Tobacco use can cause high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, and serious breathing problems.

• Tobacco use in pregnant women can lead to early birth and baby’s low birth weight.

• Second hand smoke can cause lung problems for those around you, notably children.

• Third hand smoke leaves poisons on items that others touch.

• Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S.

• Thousands of people successfully quit tobacco every day, and gain the freedom they lost.

But, there is help to quit tobacco!

• Starting Tuesday, June 4, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., tobacco cessation classes will be held at Village Drug, 126 Main St., Penn Yan.

• Classes will be held every Tuesday for 8 weeks.

• Cost for participation is $100, which your health insurance may cover.

• Funds to help cover class cost can help those who qualify.

To help celebrate completion of the class, free local gym memberships will be awarded.

Sign up now! Space is limited. Please call Kathy Swarthout at Yates County Public Health at 315-536-5160 to reserve your spot.