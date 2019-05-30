Several members of Penn Yan FFA were honored at the chapter’s Annual Banquet May 18 at Penn Yan Academy.

Following a dinner prepared by Andrew Jensen and the academy kitchen staff and an auction held in the cafeteria, the awards portion of the evening was held in the auditorium.

Chapter President Maci Nicholson, Vice president Akiya Brewer, Secretary Connor Moore, Reporter Janet Martens, Sentinel Brennan Dailey, and Advisor Carlie Bossard opened the program with Treasurer Triana Burgos-Farnan participating remotely via video feed. As the incoming District 8 President, she was traveling to a training session for district officers.

Keynote Speaker Ethan Billman, New York State FFA Vice President of Belleville Henderson chapter, told the Penn Yan chapter members to look for their potential to grow.

The program included a review of the year’s accomplishments and activities, and recognition of members, parents, school staff and officials, and community volunteers.

Mrs. Bossard, in her first year as Agriculture teacher and FFA Advisor at Penn Yan, offered special recognition of each of the seniors: Maci Nicholson, Akiya Brewer, Janet Martens, Brennan Dailey, Kendall Johncox, Breaona Lane-Tomion, Alex Voak, and Dominec Ferlito.

Other awards were:

Shawn Murdock Award: Kameryn Greenfield

I Believe Award: Triana Burgos-Farnan

Blue and Gold Award: Braden MacPherson

Dekalb Award: Janet Martens

Jacket Award: Mackenzie Sapp

Empire Degrees: Maci Nicholson, Janet Martens, Alex Voak, Akiya Brewer, and Breaona Lane-Tomion

Chapter Degrees: Connor Moore, Clark Simmons, Genna Elliott, and Lee Miller

Greenhand Degrees: Braden MacPherson, brennan Dailey (Star Greenhand), Kameryn Greenfield, and Hunter VanHousen.

Honorary Member: Gwen Chamberlain, The Chronicle-Express

New chapter officers for the 2019-2020 school year are: President Triana Burgos-Farnan, Vice President Genna Elliott, Secretary Connor Moore, Treasurer Jen Martens, Reporter Braden MacPherson, and Sentinel Mackenzie Sapp.

The Penn Yan FFA chapter was established 88 years ago.