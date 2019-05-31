DANSVILLE — On Wednesday, June 5, from 4-6 p.m. GCC's Dansville Campus Center will host a special Information Session focused on the opportunities available to students who are homeschooled.

Key college staff members will be available to help students and family members by answering questions and providing information about GCC's many different programs.

Homeschooled students have extensive opportunities to advance their education through GCC. Classes are offered in many subject areas and students under age 18 may take approved ACE (Accelerated College Enrollment) courses at a reduced tuition rate. ACE Program Specialist Dan Snyder, who works with many homeschooled students currently enrolled at GCC, will be at the session to provide information.

The event will include information about how GCC coursework can help homeschooled students earn the New York State High School Equivalency Diploma. Scholarship and financial aid information and some refreshments will also be available at the Dansville Campus Center.

"Homeschooled students appreciate the many different courses and subject areas, but also that classes are small and there is consistently excellent instruction with a low student to teacher ratio," Associate Dean Amy Churchfield, who oversees GCC Campus Centers in Lima and Dansville said. "GCC is a perfect pathway for homeschool families to transition from their at-home learning environment to college-level curriculum that is rigorous, but also friendly and offers plenty of hands-on learning."

Families will also have the opportunity to learn about Genesee Promise Plus Summer Scholarship program, which provides ACE students with one or two classes tuition-free to any of GCC seven campus locations or online. More than 100 courses are being offered this summer. GCC has three Summer Sessions: The full Summer Session runs for 10 weeks starting May 28-Aug. 10; Session I runs May 28-June 29 and Session II runs July 8-Aug. 10.

The Dansville Campus Center is located at 31 Clara Barton Street, Dansville, NY 14437. For more information contact the Dansville Campus Center at (585) 335-7820.