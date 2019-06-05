This Friday, June 7 at 7 p.m., Instagram stars Brothers Page open the third season of the Keuka Lake Music Festival at Penn Yan Academy.

The duo, consisting of Zach and Josh Page has amassed a following of more than 1.8 million on the popular social media application, Instagram. Brothers Page will be joined by KLMF Artistic Director and Penn Yan native, Dylan Kennedy on the violin.

Zach, in addition to being the main producing force behind Brothers Page, has given live performances on stages around the world, including the School of Rock All-Stars at Zappanale in Germany, Lollapalooza Music Festival, Cleveland House of Blues, the Knitting Factory (Los Angeles & New York City), The Roxy, Starland Ballroom, as well as the legendary CBGB’s and BB Kings.

He has performed with musicians such as Peter Frampton, Zappa’s Mike Keneally, Perry Farrell, Nuno Bettencourt, and toured with John Wetton (King Crimson, Asia) and Jon Anderson (YES). In addition to electric guitar, Zach specializes in classical guitar, having studied with Yasha Kofman at the Classical Guitar School of New York.

Josh is a born operatic tenor with a decade of singing training. After winning the David Foster and Friends talent competition in 2009, he began performing throughout the nation, most recently sharing the stage with Jackie Evancho on a West Coast tour.

Josh is a founding member of the tenor trio, Forte, which was awarded fourth prize in Season eight of America’s Got Talent. Forte has performed at Carnegie Hall and the White House, and made their debut album with Columbia Records, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Classical Albums chart.

In addition to the evening performance, Brothers Page and the Keuka Lake Music Festival will be giving workshops and performances for Penn Yan Academy students throughout the school day.