BELMONT — Genesee Valley Central School has announced its Valedictorian and Salutatorian for the Class of 2019.

Ethan Watson, son of Jeremy and Christina Watson, is recognized as the Valedictorian for the Class of 2019.

Ethan currently has a GPA of 96.67. He is a member of National Honor Society, Yearbook, Student Government, Scholastic Challenge, and LOTE. Ethan is enrolled in the BOCES New Visions Health Professions program. He participates in soccer, swimming, and golf.

Ethan will attend Nazareth College to study Biomedical Science/Pre-med and will continue swim at Nazareth.

Shaquay Ely, daughter of Jeff Ely and Janine Greene, is recognized as the Salutatorian for the Class of 2019.

Shay currently has a GPA of 96.64. She is a member of National Honor Society, FBLA, and Student Government. Shay volunteers much of her time at Jones Memorial Hospital helping with various activities. She participates in volleyball, cheerleading, and softball.

Shay will attend SUNY Brockport to study Psychology and will continue cheerleading at Brockport.