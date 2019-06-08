NORTH HORNELL — A Wayland motorcyclist was injured Friday after his cycle possibly struck a deer on Seneca Road North in Hornellsville around noon, officials said.

The injured cyclist, Frank E. Gross, 70, told emergency responders that he crashed his bike after a deer entered the roadway, according to North Hornell Fire Chief Mike Robbins.

Gross was taken to the Hornell Airport by a Maple City Fire Department ambulance and then airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he remained "under evaluation" Saturday in the Emergency Department, according to the hospital.

North Hornell-based State Police said the results of an investigation are pending. Authorities said a Steuben County Sheriff’s Office deputy also assisted at the scene.

According to the North Hornell Fire Department, the accident was reported at 11:47 a.m. North Hornell firefighters secured the scene, controlled traffic, cleared debris and assisted the Hornell ambulance crew.