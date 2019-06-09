Annual FFA event fills parking lot with heavy machinery

JASPER – The Jasper-Troupsburg FFA hosted its annual Drive Your Tractor to School Day on Friday, with the J-T High School parking lot taken over by 23 tractors of all shapes and sizes.

The J-T FFA has been hosting this event for four years, beginning as a way to lift student spirits during the end-of-year final exam lull. Now, in its fourth year, it is a well-known event among students and looked forward to by those who not only participate, but also by those who watch the tractors drive in.

There are several awards given out to tractor drivers. Winners this year are as follows: Biggest – Quincy Cornell, Smallest – Matthew Drake, Oldest – (1937) Harrison Marsh, Newest – (2017) Kaylie Petteys, Longest Distance Traveled – (10 miles) Tristan Stone, President’s Choice – Devon Hawkins, Best of Show – J-T Kubota.

The tractor drivers were expected to arrive at the school before 7:45 and leave after 3:30, as not to interrupt the flow of school buses. Students milled around the parking lot before and after school to show off their rides.

The J-T FFA hosts many events for students and the community throughout the year. During FFA Week, which usually takes place in February, the chapter hosts a full week of daily games, puzzles, and prizes for students. They also cook a teacher-appreciation breakfast during the week.

Just recently, the J-T FFA put up AGvocacy signs in the city of Hornell and Bath to promote Steuben County agriculture. The signs will be moved to other parts of the county in an effort to spread the word of agriculturists in the area.

Several other events are hosted throughout the year that are more community oriented. In less than a month, the chapter will put together a float for the Jasper Old Home Day and Troupsburg Heritage Day, where they will try to educate the community about area agriculture and how the FFA promotes it.

Additionally, they will provide kids games and the annual Skid-Steer Rodeo following the Jasper parade on July 4. Kid’s Tractor Pull rides will be provided following the Troupsburg parade on July 6.

The FFA’s mission is to raise the next generation of leaders and agriculturalists. The J-T FFA works towards this goal with AGvocacy projects and events such as Drive Your Tractor to School Day that get the community talking about all things agriculture.

You can learn more about the National FFA Chapter at ffa.org. You can follow the J-T FFA’s Facebook page for more updates about upcoming events and recaps on previous ones. You can also check them out at either the Jasper or Troupsburg Independence Day parades. Additionally, be on the lookout for their AGvocacy signs around the area.