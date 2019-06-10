30th anniversary plans underway

ANGELICA — Ideas are rampant as the committee to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the "Bump the Dump" movement in Allegany County has started meeting.

People who were involved and people who are interested in the almost two-year long fight to prevent New York State from siting a low-level nuclear waste dump in the county recently met to plan for the 30th anniversary of the event. While taking place next April, planners want to get people involved now.

Karen Ash, president of the Concerned Citizens of Allegany County (CCAC), heads up the planning committee.

"We want to get people involved with several different activities leading up to the main event," she said.

Some of the activities being talked about are a traveling display to be exhibited in schools and or libraries across the county starting in September. The group also discussed a concert with the BANDITS (Bands Against Nuclear Dumps In This State), the musical group which started during the Bump the Dump fight, as well as a theatrical presentation of a play written about the Bump the Dump movement, and a visual display at the annual Allegany County History Awareness Week in September.

To do all this, the planning committee is putting out a call to anyone who might have memories or memorabilia from the Bump the Dump movement including, shirts, masks, photos and stories.

"We're asking people to record their memories or the memories of family members who were involved in the Bump the Dump site about how it impacted their lives," Ash said.

Anyone having such items should contact Ash in Angelica at karen@angelicasweetshop.com or Fred Sinclair in Alfred at fsinclair@yahoo.com. The CCAC, which is hosting the celebration, can be reached on Facebook at Concerned-Citizens-of-Allegany.

The planning committee is also considering hosting a video competition to interest teens in the celebration.

"We want to rekindle the images and keep the spark alive that drove people to go out and stop the Siting Commission. But we also want to pass the torch of concerned environmentalism to a new generation," she said.

A large celebration with music, food, displays of memorabilia along with the dedication of a memorial is being planned for April 4 and 5, 2020 at a site yet to be determined.