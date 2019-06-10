Seasonal jobs available

HORNELL — As many people hit the roads this summer and bemoan traffic slowed by construction, some will find opportunity in the infrastructure maintenance that keeps the region moving year-round.

The New York State Department of Transportation Region 6 office is currently hiring for many seasonal road maintenance positions.

Recent high school graduates are sought after candidates for the summer work, which officials say could turn into full time careers when the summer comes to an end. Full time seasonal workers are hired each fall to supplement the snow and ice workforce during the winter.

According to the DOT's personnel Bureau, those who join the general road maintenance team will have the opportunity to learn more about pothole patching, paving/resurfacing; brush/foliage removal; guide rail repair; shoulder widening/repair; drainage system maintenance; highway sign repair/maintenance; work zone traffic control; litter removal and general highway beautification.

"It takes a dedicated team of professionals to keep New York State roads and bridges safe for the traveling public. Highway maintenance workers enhance public safety by repairing roads we rely on every day. At the State Department of Transportation, employees will learn important skills from our team of experts, and can take pride seeing the immediate improvements their repairs make. Apply today to take the next step towards a challenging and rewarding career in transportation," a brochure on summer opportunities states.

Applicants with a CDL permit may be assigned to different duties.

To be employed, applicants must be 18 years old at the time of appointment, have a clean and valid Class-D driver’s license, and be able to pass a physical and drug test.

In addition to highway maintenance workers, the summer program seeks talent to work in facets across the agency.

“NYSDOT has an annual program to hire Temporary Construction Inspectors, Student Assistants and Engineering Interns to support our capital program. These positions contribute to both the design and construction of our roads, bridges and entire transportation system. In addition, a new Summer Youth Program is aimed at hiring Highway Maintenance Worker trainees to support our operations and maintenance programs that are critical to keeping the system in good shape.”

Summer program participants start at a wage of $15.02 per hour, and positions are available statewide.

To learn more about local summer employment opportunities with the New York State Department of Transportation contact the Personnel Bureau at DOTPersonnel@dot.ny.gov, or check out their website at www.dot.ny.gov/jobsEmail.