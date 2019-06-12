June 13 - 16 at 6 p.m. in the Penn Yan Presbyterian Church at 211 Main St.

The Penn Yan Theatre Company is staging Urinetown as their summer musical. Set in a Gotham-like city in a terrible water shortage caused by a 20-year drought, Urinetown is a sidesplitting sendup of greed, love, resistance, (and musicals) in a time when water is worth its weight in gold.

Directed by PYA drama club alumnus and PYTCo. board member Daniel Martens and music director Jennifer Kraemer, of the Penn Yan Community Chorus, with Brian Cerow as accompanist, auditions for Urinetown will be held at 6 p.m. June 13 - 16 the Penn Yan Presbyterian Church at 211 Main St.

Auditions are open to all, but due to time constraints, walk-ins won't be accepted after 8:30 p.m.

As a combined singing, dancing, and acting audition, please prepare a short solo you can perform acapella and wear clothing suited for movement. Acting scenes from the show will be used for readings so don't worry about preparing a monologue.

Show dates will be Aug. 9, 10, and 11 at the Penn Yan Academy. Rehearsals will mostly run Monday through Thursday 6-9 p.m. at PYA though not everyone will be called for every rehearsal.