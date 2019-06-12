Hornellsville recognizes highway department worker for 40 years (and counting) of service

ARKPORT — Mike Bracken and Town of Hornellsville officials agree about most everything, except for the date of his first day with the highway department.

Everyone agrees Bracken loves his job on the highway crew, and the feeling is mutual, judging by the smiles, congratulations and handshakes coming Bracken’s way at a town board meeting Tuesday night.

The town council and Highway Superintendent Jason Emo honored the popular highway crew member for his 40 years of service to the department and town residents.

Supervisor Dan Broughton presented Bracken with a plaque, a wrapped gift — an impact wrench — and the thanks, on behalf of the town government, for his lengthy service to the highway department. And all parties agree that Bracken isn’t ready to retire anytime soon.

Which leaves only Bracken’s starting date up in the air. The 59-year-old resident of Karr Valley Road in Almond believes his first day on the job was June 16, 1979.

But town records, according clerk Sharon Ames, list his starting date as June 11, 1979.

If the town record keeping is correct, Tuesday’s recognition ceremony coincided exactly to 40 years on the job, to the day, for Bracken.

Bracken and his wife Marianne have been married nearly that entire time, for more than 39 years. She remembers he operated a grader during his job interview with the town, and then comfortably took up that task after he was hired. He has remained consistently reliable no matter what job he has been assigned since he began working for the highway department.

“He’s probably been sick maybe four times in 40 years that he did not come to work,” Marianne Bracken said.

Bracken said he has enjoyed every aspect of the job and gotten along well with each of the five highway superintendents he has worked under.

“They’ve all been good. Haven’t had any trouble with any of them,” he said.

He feels the same way about Hornellsville residents, saying “They’re all good too.”

As for the future, Bracken plans to keep on keeping on with the Town of Hornellsville.

“I don’t have any plans to retire yet,” he said. “I’ll probably be here another ten years or so.”