SCIO — Knights Creek Church in Scio has switched to a new community name.

The long-time Knights Creek Evangelical Methodist Church has shortened its referenced name to just Knights Creek Church to try to “avoid confusion and eliminate a mouthful of words every time someone wants to remember or use our name,” according to Pastor Carl Kemp.

A new sign, bearing the abbreviated name, has been erected at the church at 2987 Knights Creek Road (County Road 9).

The pastor said the church, which also refers to itself as “The Country Church With the Heart of Christ,” has been located at the same site since 1880, becoming an Evangelical Methodist Church some 60 years ago.

He said more than a dozen different denominations with the word Methodist in them exist throughout the United States and people often are confused as to the doctrine or beliefs of each.

“By going to a basic community name we invite interested individuals to visit us, become acquainted with the attributes of the church and inquire about specific doctrine,” Pastor Kemp said.

The international Evangelical Methodist Church, itself, is the product of several mergers of national and international denominations over the years. It continues on the principles that the “only infallible proof of any genuine church of Christ is its ability to seek and save the lost, to disseminate the Christian spirit and life, to spread scriptural holiness as taught by the Lord Jesus Christ in the Word of God (the Bible), over all lands, and to transform all people through the Gospel of Christ.”

Knights Creek Church, in practice of these beliefs, holds regular services at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays, a Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, and Sunday School from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. that help provide perspective between common, everyday life issues and struggles and the word of God and the love of Jesus Christ.

The church also helps carry out its mission through significant community outreach, including a 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. weekday public prayer gathering for individual, community, county, state, national, world and other concerns; Celebrate Recovery | Celebrate Victory support on Saturday nights for individuals struggling with any type of hurt, hangup, habit or life issue, along with The Landing ministry for struggling teens; a free Community Dinner each Sunday following its 11 a.m. morning services and on other special occasions, along with community birthday and anniversary celebrations on the fourth Sunday of every month; free music lessons by appointment for children and adults after the dinner and at other times of the week; free First Friday of the month rotating community cafe and movie nights; and a Friday night Christian growth group for children, teens and young adults.

Knights Creek participates in Celebrate Recovery Inside facilitation at Allegany County Jail, including a focus on better connecting inmates with family members on the outside for better support through Celebrate Recovery when offenders are released; activities of the Mission Genesee Valley coalition of Allegany County churches, other Christian organizations and individuals seeking community transformation and revival throughout the area; the Hope Center community outreach and reading assistance ministry at Wellsville for children and adults; presentation of GriefShare and DivorceCare Surviving the Holidays seminars during the Thanksgiving to Christmas holidays period, and Help Grieving Children for adults presentations during the year at various county locations; and other community engagements and associations.

Further information on Knights Creek Church is available at www.facebook.com/KnightsCreekChurch or chk@reborn.com or (585) 808-7323. Information on the international Evangelical Methodist Church and its beliefs is at https://emchurch.org.