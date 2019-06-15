HAMMONDSPORT — A Hammondsport man was arrested By Steuben County Sheriff's deputies following an investigation into local drug sales.

Sheriff Jim Allard reports that on June 4, deputies arrested Thomas R. Boston, 36, of Lake Street, Hammondsport.

A Superior Court Indictment Warrant had been issued for Boston, who had been indicted for fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class-C felony, and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class-D felony. It is alleged that Boston sold controlled substances in the Hammondsport area.

Sheriff’s Office Investigators, along with members of the Village of Bath and City of Corning Police Departments as part of the Steuben County DA Drug Initiative conducted the investigation. Boston was arraigned in Steuben County Court where he was released with no bail conditions.