Town of Wellsville leading local effort to find savings

WELLSVILLE — There is strength — and savings for taxpayers — in numbers.

Seven local governments in Allegany County are taking that approach and considering a plan to adopt an Inter-municipal Assessor Agreement.

The towns of Wellsville, Andover, Amity, Alma, Friendship, Willing and Independence would share an assessor under the agreement.

“Instead of having each individual township with limited access to an assessor, we would share an assessor, establish an enterprise fund, and every township would pay the town of Wellsville so much a parcel for the assessment within their townships, and then they would have five day a week access, along with the town of Wellsville, to an assessor that covers every single township,” Wellsville Town Supervisor Shad Alsworth explained this week.

Alsworth noted a similar model to the north in which the Rushford assessor handles 13 townships, albeit at a smaller scale given the more rural nature of the area.

When the process began several months ago, the first question was how much, if any, cost savings could be found through consolidation. Alsworth said the cost savings could be “significant” and the first draft of the agreement is now at a point where it can be presented to the townships.

“It sounds like most of these townships are very supportive of moving in this direction,” Alsworth said. “The cost savings to every single township are proving to be very significant, and the town of Wellsville is no exception to that. I’m really excited about all the hard work that you all have put into this. Darwin (Fanton) started this process 10-plus years ago and met with a little more resistance than we did this time. I think we’re finally going to accomplish something in this county that makes sense by consolidating.”

As the lead entity, the Town of Wellsville would establish an enterprise fund specific to the assessor position, protecting all the entities in the agreement.

“For the first time as far as I know in the last 30-plus years, we’ll simply pay so much a parcel like all of our neighbors. All expenses for assessment will come out of this fund shared by everybody,” Alsworth said. “I’m really excited about it.”

The supervisor stated that each town would have greater access to an assessor and everyone in the agreement would receive re-vals at the same rate.

The first agreement, if approved, would run through the end of the year. That would be followed by a five-year agreement starting in 2020.

“It’s huge for everybody,” Alsworth said. “Every single township was just as invested as we were in this. It’s exciting.”

In a related matter, the board recommended Timothy Joe Dannheim fill its vacant assessor position. He will be contacted and potentially appointed next month.

Alfred partners

In other business, the town board moved to strengthen its relationship with Alfred State College, forming a committee to facilitate relations between Alfred State College, the Educational Foundation of Alfred and the Town of Wellsville. The “committee will work to help ensure approximately a 12-year commitment for further development in the Town of Wellsville and keeping the Ed Foundation and Alfred State College actively participating in our town,” Alsworth said.

Patty Graves and Jesse Case were appointed to the committee to report to the town on a monthly basis.

Paving

Highway Superintendent Dean Arnold reported paving work performed in the last month. The work had been scheduled for last year but got delayed, resulting in a $7,000 savings compared to last year’s estimates. Paving work was done on Florida, Valencia, Sheridan, Field and Airway Road.