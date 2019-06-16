Audit alleges over-budgeting, swollen reserves

BOLIVAR — The Bolivar-Richburg School District's recent audit by the New York State Comptroller's Office cited the district for building what the report called an unreasonably large fund balance and reserve funds.

The audit, which covered a period of July 1, 2015 to Dec. 7, 2018, aimed to determine whether or not the Board of Education and District official properly managed the fund balance and reserves. The audit found some inadequacies with the management plan, and made three key findings:

The Board overestimated appropriations by a total of $3.8 million and annually appropriated $500,000 of fund balance that was not used to finance operations during the audit period.

As of June 30, 2018, the district's surplus fund balance totaled almost $1.5 million, 7 percent of the 2018-19 budgeted appropriations, exceeding the statutory limit by approximately $626,000.

The audit additionally found that the reserve fund plan was inadequate and certain reserve balances were excessive and not being used.

The Comptroller's Office recommended first that the board adopt budgets that include reasonable estimates for appropriations and the amount of fund balance that will be used to fund operations; reduce surplus fund balance to comply with the statutory limit and use the excess funds in a manner more beneficial to taxpayers; and adopt a comprehensive written reserve policy, including plans for the use of reserves in accordance with applicable statutes.

District officials generally agreed with the recommendations and indicated they planned to initiate corrective action. However, there were some areas of disagreement.

In a detailed letter responding to the findings, Superintendent Michael Retzlaff agreed to "build a budget that is more reflective of our actual expenses" but said that costs can fluctuate in the 18-month period between budget planning and the fiscal year running its course.

"The two main areas of the budget we overestimate appropriations are in the area of employee benefits and programs for students with disabilities," he said, citing 28 employees who don't carry district insurance, but could decide to at any time at a cost of $500,000 to the district.

Over-budgeting in the area of Special Education, the letter said, was due to a major fluctuation of students with disabilities enrolled throughout the year.

While the Retzlaff letter stated that a comprehensive look at use of the district's fund balance would be part of an upcoming strategic plan, he defended the level of reserves.

"The Board of Education and District officials believe the balance in reserves established by the District provide a sound financial base in the event that an emergency may occur within the District."

Some of the untapped reserve funds, which date back to the merger of the two districts, however, will be revisited in the future.