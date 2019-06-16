Organizers say 2019 will be the biggest year in the storied history of Music on the Lawn

WELLSVILLE — Organizers say 2019 will undoubtedly be the biggest year in the storied history of Music on the Lawn.

The summer concert series, hosted on the lawn of the David A. Howe Public Library, will feature groups that tour nationally and regionally, along with some of the best local talent available.

The series kicks off this Thursday, June 20 at 7 p.m. with the ultimate Beatles tribute band, Beatlegacy; Beatlemania and Beyond, (https://beatlegacy.com/) whose members have toured the world, including the famed Cavern Club in Liverpool, England. These talented musicians not only provide a stage show, but also a stunning visual and audio recreation of all eras of Beatle music. Beatlegacy is the most unique show to hit the Wellsville stage in years and you don’t want to miss it!

On June 27, local favorites, The ’74 Boys will rock the MOTL stage. Billed as Wellsville’s favorite alumni band, these Class of ’74 musicians will perform as a kickoff to the unofficial Alumni Weekend. Look for a solid slate of 60’s and 70’s favorites from guys who lived the music, not just listened to it.

Things kick into high gear with a special Friday night performance by Fuel on Fire on July 5. This band, based in Nashville, tours nationally having recently appeared at Virginia Tech and in Key West. Fuel on Fire (https://www.fuelonfire.com/) appeared in the MOTL stage in 2017 and rocked the house. Fans have clamored for their return since then. Some may remember the roots of FOF as The Doerfel Family. Well, the boys have grown and their style, flash, and musicianship has grown with them. This is show that can’t be missed.

Buffalo Rose takes the MOTL stage on July 11. This Pittsburgh-area band brings a unique blend of folk and soul- grass to Wellsville with soaring vocal harmonies that won’t be beaten. Buffalo Rose (https://www.buffalorosemusic.com/) was named as one of the best alt-folk, alt-country bands of 2018 and they tour through-out the Northeast. Their new single, Rocketship is out now!

Wellsville fan favorite and legendary performer, Terry Buchwald takes the stage as Elvis, The King Returns on July 18. Terry is a newly inducted member of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame (https://www.tcbtribute.com/). A Western New York native, Buchwald has performed all over the world. Serving as a kickoff to The Great Wellsville Balloon Rally, Buchwald packs the lawn with over 1200 fans, every year.

Adam Stack, Dave Mason, and The Mystic Twangers will light up the lawn on July 25. Stack and Mason highlighted last season’s Wellsville Talent Showcase and are back by popular demand. The Mystic Twangers are new to the series and their performance is highly anticipated by their fans.

The season closes out on Aug. 1 with a performance by, The Woodshed Prophets. This Binghamton-area band (http://www.woodshedprophets.com/) features Wellsville native, Dan Dunham. The Dunham family’s musical legacy in the community stretches back over 50 years and Dan’s current band will fill the air with Americana and other hits.

Music on the Lawn (Facebook, Music on the Lawn) is a family friendly, alcohol and substance-free event. Bring the kids, your chairs, and your picnic basket. MOTL is an independent effort brought to the community by a group of local citizens. The series is supported by the generous donations of its sponsors and a free will offering is collected at each event. Owing to the caliber of this year’s schedule, performances by Beatlegacy, Fuel on Fire, Buffalo Rose, and Terry Buchwald as Elvis offer an inclement weather site at the Wellsville High School Auditorium.