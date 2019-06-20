Yates County Sheriff Ronald Spike released the following advisory June 20:

"Sheriffs’ Marine patrols are reporting that with the heavy rains this week combined with today’s downpour many creeks and gullies that empty into Seneca, Keuka and Canandaigua Lakes have washed assorted debris into the lakes, and they can be a floating hazard to navigation. Boaters are cautioned to be observant of floating tree limbs, branches, logs, misc. debris in the water.

"A reminder that it’s the NYS Navigation Law on Keuka and Canandaigua Lakes to be no more than 5 mph boating within 200 feet of shore, and on Seneca 100 feet from shore. Any hidden obstructions are likely to be inside those distances."