AMITY — Amity-based State Police aided in the rescue of three young children in Allegany County Thursday as powerful rain swept through the area.

Troopers helped rescue a 2, 4 and 6-year-old who crossed a small bridge over a creek. Sudden downpours caused flooding, which stranded the kids.

With the help of Centerville Fire Department and a local resident, the kids were located and carried to safety after an hour-long search, police said.

The incident was among several across the area during Thursday's weather event, with some flooding and power lines down in the county.

