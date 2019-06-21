Concern for Youth honors mentors and role models

HORNELL — Nobody does it alone, and it's our responsibility to point the next generation in a positive direction — that was the dominant sentiment at Hornell Area Concern for Youth's annual Outstanding Youth Awards on Wednesday evening.

The event recognized five area youth who are active in their communities and selflessly give of their time to help others achieve their own goals.

This year's honorees were Cordelia Campbell-Dennis, Allyson Keough, Julia Payne, Marcus Tingley and Victoria Vegas.

Concern for Youth Executive Director Susan Hooker welcomed friends, family and supporters of those who were being awarded. She noted the "Incredible Year" the organization was having thanks to its many community partners.

Grant funding from the Alstom Foundation and NY OASIS allowed them to renovate the East Main Street Rec Center; work with the Triangle Fund secured a transportation grant for various events as well as additional staff training; and a partnership with Greg Connors, notable lawyer and Hornell native, also connected program participants with the Buffalo Bills.

Keynote speaker Michael Morey, who serves on the board of Hornell Area Concern for Youth, was honored by the Steuben County Legislature for child abuse prevention efforts and volunteers his time at the agency as well. He highlighted the importance of recognizing the good works of young people.

"I think positive recognition is so important for them, and it's enjoyable for all of us. It allows us to reflect on and appreciate our world a little more," he said. "As someone who works with youth often, I can tell you that we have an impressive generation coming up."

Morey said that each individual has a role in raising the next generation to be kind, caring and compassionate.

"We must not be careless in our roles to guide them, encourage them, yell at them and hug them. Even when teenagers seem hard-wired to resist any sense and closed off by the media we have pushed on them since birth, they are still hopeful because they have a community to help raise them," he said.

Awards were then presented, as well as proclamations from the City of Hornell, Congressman Tom Reed's office and State Senator Tom O'Mara's office.

Cordelia Campbell-Dennis, a student at Canisteo-Greenwood, was nominated for her service to family, community and school. She assists at the Canisteo Valley Youth Center, volunteers with her church, is a Girl Scout with many service projects and awards to her name, and is a member of the Canisteo-Greenwood Orchestra among many other school activities.

"She is a natural helper and truly selfless, thank you for the many ways you make your school and community a better place," said her nominator, Paul Shephard.

Allyson Keough, another Canisteo-Greenwood Student, was also nominated by Shephard.

Keough was nominated for her strength and help to her family during her father's battle with cancer. She also works with the Canisteo Valley Youth Center, is a member of the National Honor Society, has raised funds to aid a fellow student battling cancer, and acts as a mentor to other students.

"For all of your sharing of time and talents and willingness to be there for others who need your help, we congratulate you as an Outstanding Youth Award 2019 recipient," said Director of Prevention Lisa Oliver.

Julia Payne, an Arkport student, was nominated for strong work ethic and focus, and helping to pass those qualities on to younger students. She is a tutor and mentor, participated in the NSLC Health and Medicine Program at Harvard University, is a member of the Academic Society, received the Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists Award for Excellence and participates in many school activities.

"Beyond the school, she has taken on many leadership roles in the community. Julia is willing to share her talents with others ... She emulates the characteristics of this award," Oliver said.

Marcus Tingley was cited as a mentor, role model and leader who always has time for others. He is a leader in the Hornell High School Vocal Music program, is an Eagle Scout and a star athlete.

He was nominated by Hornell High School Guidance Counselor Stephanie Hurley, who said he is "one of the most compassionate people I have ever encountered, and anyone who has had the pleasure of working with him speaks of him in the highest regard."

Victoria Vegas, who just completed her freshman year at St. Bonaventure University, has long ties to the Hornell Area Concern for Youth, and continues to make time for the organization despite a busy school and work schedule.

Vegas is a member of the Boy Scouts Venturing Crew that has conducted many service projects, is a college peer coach at St. Bonaventure, volunteers at the St. Bonaventure Warming House, and still volunteers at the Rec Center when home from college.

"As accomplished and busy as this young lady is, we are sure she will continue her path of going out and helping in any way she can. For her self-sacrifices and caring attitude we are proud to honor Victoria Vegas as an Outstanding Youth Award recipient," Youth Development Educator Lita Brown said.

A meal provided by The Main Place was enjoyed by those who attended.