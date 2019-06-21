WOODHULL — The New York State Department of Transportation has announced that State Route 417 will be closed in the Town of Woodhull beginning June 25. This closure is necessary to replace a culvert and make drainage improvements. Work is anticipated to last approximately one week.

The route will be closed between County Route 129 and County Route 81 east of the Hamlet of Woodhull. Traffic will be detoured around the site via County Routes 119, 21, and 102. State Route 417 will be open to local traffic but will be impassable between County Route 129 and Harder Road.

It is imperative that motorists remember to drive carefully through the many highway and bridge construction zones they will encounter this season.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.