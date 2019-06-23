Assemblyman Phil Palmesano honored the winners of his 2018 Summer Reading Challenge, Dundee Elementary, by partnering with Seneca Farms to provide an ice cream celebration at the school June 7.

“I’m so impressed by the enthusiastic readers of Dundee Elementary, and I want to thank them for their participation in our Summer Reading Challenge. Congratulations on a championship performance! I hope this is just a small, early chapter in a lifelong relationship with reading and learning,” said Palmesano.

“On behalf of the Dundee Central School District we would like to thank Assemblyman Palmesano for providing a great celebration for our elementary students in recognition of their commitment to reading. The Summer Reading Challenge that is sponsored by Assemblyman Palmesano supports, encourages and shines the importance on reading as a foundational skill. Thank you for partnering with Dundee Central School in sharing these values and beliefs about the importance of reading,” said Superintendent Kelly Houck.

“We are honored to receive the Summer Reading Challenge Award from Assemblyman Palmesano’s office. At Dundee Elementary, we have worked very hard to instill a love of reading in our students, and this is a testament to the students, their teachers, and their parents. Having an ice cream party is one of our very favorite ways to celebrate, and our students are extremely excited about this event. We’d like to thank Assemblyman Palmesano and his staff for making reading a priority,” said Principal Laurie Hopkins-Halbert.

“Seneca Farms is so proud to help congratulate the Dundee Elementary School on all their hard work on The Summer Reading Challenge. What a great and deserving community to receive this reward. Congratulations on all of your hard work. And thank you to Assemblyman Palmesano for bringing us on board with this,” said Nitosha Fingar of Seneca Farms.

To participate in this year’s challenge, parents or guardians mark the calendar on the Summer Reading Challenge brochure for each day in July and August that the student reads. If the child fulfills their reading goals, they earn a New York State Assembly Excellence in Reading Certificate. The winning school earns an ice cream celebration the subsequent year by achieving the highest participation rate based on enrollment. For details about the next challenge, call Palmesano’s office at 607-776-9691.