Andover grads encouraged to take up mantle of leadership, do what you love

ANDOVER — The graduating class at Andover Central School was encouraged Friday night to take up the leadership mantle and “do what you love.”

At the 144th commencement exercises for the school, Principal Jon E. Morris suggested the graduates not limit their options, urging them to travel, to expand their horizons, to see the sights of the world before they settle down.

But no matter where your life takes you, Superintendent Lawrence E. Spangenburg reminded graduates, “once a Panther, always a Panther.”

There was an even mixture of smiles and tears as the 20 graduating seniors soaked up their last moments in the auditorium at the venerable Elm Street building that has been their home away from home for most of their lives.

In her valedictorian address, Leah Simon said the graduates will only be successful if they are passionate about what they choose to do.

“We will go to college, into the workforce, or maybe the military. We are the next generation. We will write the laws, build the roads, defend our country, teach the youth, and treat the sick. Every job is important. But this won’t happen if we don’t each do what we love,” Simon said. “Instead we will just have a bunch of us flailing around. If we don’t strive to do something we love, we won’t really be successful. It doesn’t matter what you choose to be passionate about, just pick something you like, then set your goals, give it your all, and work towards them.”

Simon suggested that by deciding their own destiny and future, students will take on the leadership role that a successful career or life requires.

“It’s important that you decide for yourself what you love, what is important to you, and what is worth putting all your effort into,” she said. “You don’t want to spend your time on something you don’t really love just because somebody else is doing that. “Be a leader for yourself, not just others. You can’t follow the crowd and do what you love at the same time.”

Salutatorian Caitlan Dean said the school became “a second home” for students during their years at Andover, and she credited teachers, administrators, coaches, the entire school staff for “(making) us the people we are today.”

She continued, “I know the majority of time it seemed as though what you were teaching us fell on deaf ears, but I assure you it was not. I think I can speak for the entire class when I say you all made us better people in the long run.”

Dean predicted success for her classmates.

“I have no doubt that you will achieve greatness, no matter what form it takes,” she told students.

The Andover Class of 2019 presented a special thank you and gift to bus driver Sam Clarke.

Christine Burton, a 1977 Andover graduate, served as guest speaker. She reflected on the changes in the world since her high school commencement, and she told the students that there are great opportunities ahead for the graduates.

Graduates and families enjoyed a special “Reflections” segment, a video and musical montage of the class showing images of the students through the years. It was created by senior Kaitlyn Allen.

Vocalists Dean, Michelle Schweigart and Abigail Grice, along with trumpeter Travis Joyce, flutist Simon and drummer Bryce Warriner performed the Phil Collins’ song “On My Way.” Diplomas were presented by Cindy Baker, Andover School Board president, along with Morris, and readers Michael Chaffee and Lisa Kent.