BATH — Earlier this week a Savona resident became the next lucky BIG winner in Tops Monopoly Collect and Win.

John Paul Zisk is the ninth winner of a brand new car in the series with other winners spread throughout the chains footprint. John is a frequent shopper at the Tops located at 309 West Morris Street, Bath, and didn't realize at first that he was holding the keys to such a big prize.

“When I got the tickets I didn’t open them right away so it wasn’t until a few days later that I realized I had won,” John told Tops officials. John said they had played Monopoly in the past but have never won anything like this before. “You can bet I’ll be playing from now on!”

John was surrounded by his family as he celebrated at the store with the Tops team.

Tops has also presented eight other lucky recipients with a brand new car through Tops Monopoly Rip It and Win It game. Recipients are scattered across the chains footprint: Oneida, Syracuse, Watertown, Cazenovia, Camillus, Bath, and Niagara Falls. In Buffalo, there were two winners, with one recipient paying it forward and gifting her car to a friend. Two lucky winners, one in Erie, Pa and another in Chili, NY have also walked away $10,000 richer just from playing Tops Monopoly Rip It and Win It. Over 557,000 instant winners have already won in Tops Rip It and Win It Game and over 23,400 have won by playing online.