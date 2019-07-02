The summer season for Box Lacrosse is about to begin, and while signup day already passed, aspiring “lax rats” can still sign up before the sessions on the first day: July 8 for boys and July 9 for girls.

Boys times, Mondays and Wednesdays

Grade 6–8, 4–5:30 p.m.

Grade 3–5, 5:30–7 p.m.

Grade K–2, 7–9 p.m.

Grade 9–12, 8–10 p.m.

Girls times, Tuesdays and Thursdays

Grade 3–6, 4:30–6 p.m.

Grade K–2, 6:15–7:15 p.m.

Grade 7–12, 7:30–9:30 p.m.

Adult Men, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:30–10:30 p.m.

Summer Box Lax runs through July 29 for boys and July 30 for girls.

Players should wear cleats or sneakers. Sticks an other equipment are provided.

Other questions can be answered by calling the Queeners at 315-521-2040.

Queener Lax Camp

Applications for Aug. 5–7 can be obtained on any Box Lax night. Coaching staff will include the Queener siblings and PYA Lacrosse Coach Brian Hobart along with former PYA players and college coaches.

Typical schedule:

• 8:45–9 a.m., drop off at PYA Liberty St. entrance

• 9 a.m.–noon, morning skills and coaching sessions

• Noon–12:45 p.m., lunch

• 12:45–3 p.m., shooting demos & instruction, speed lacrosse, and games with instruction